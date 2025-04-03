Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Meal kit subscription boxes have become a staple for those looking to simplify dinnertime, offering preportioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes delivered right to your door.

Among them, Green Chef bills itself as “the number one meal kit for clean eating” with its emphasis on organic ingredients and various dietary preferences, including keto, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

As someone who values high-quality produce and enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, I put Green Chef to the test. I received three meals as part of the service: oven-baked cheesy black beans and rice, beef tenderloin with porcini cream sauce, and garlic-thyme pork chops.

Having tried various subscription boxes over the years, from HelloFresh to Blue Apron, I was curious to see how Green Chef measured up and if I could tell the difference between them and the latter’s organic ingredients. Here’s how it fared in my kitchen.

How I tested

To evaluate Green Chef, I focused on several key aspects: packaging, ingredient quality, recipe complexity, and overall taste. Over three days, I prepared the meals included in my delivery, which were selected by the company.

Each recipe was followed precisely, using only the ingredients provided to ensure consistency with the intended experience. I paid close attention to how well the packaging preserved the freshness of the ingredients, the clarity of the instructions, and how the final dishes tasted compared to my usual home-cooked meals. I also compared Green Chef’s offerings to similar meal box services in terms of difficulty, flavor profile, and value.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Tom Murray is The Independent’s US lifestyle and culture editor based in New York. When it comes to cooking and food, Tom has high standards, opting for organic ingredients and recipes that are packed full of flavor. He prioritizes easy-to-follow recipes and affordability.