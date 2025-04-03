Green Chef recipe box
- Number of portions: Two or four
- Delivery frequency: Weekly
- Why we love it
- Easy to follow recipe cards
- Organic and fresh tasting ingredients
- Effective cool packs
- Tasty dishes
- Generous portions
- Lots of options to choose from every week
- Take note
- Complex recipes for midweek meals
- Slightly more expensive than competitors
Green Chef packaging
Green Chef’s packaging stood out right from the start. Each meal’s ingredients were neatly separated into their own recyclable paper bags, making organization a breeze and reducing any risk of mix-ups. There’s nothing worse than scouring your fridge for the right sauce packet when you’re hungry. Meanwhile, the cooling packs kept the proteins and perishables perfectly fresh, even after spending several hours on my doorstep.
Green Chef’s major selling point is the use of organic ingredients, and it did not disappoint. From vibrant vegetables to high-quality proteins, everything looked and tasted fresh. This aligns well with my usual preference for organic groceries, so I appreciated not having to compromise on quality.
Green Chef recipes
The recipes themselves were a bit more complex than I had anticipated and the recipes did require a wide range of utensils, including a thermometer, which not every home cook is likely to have at hand. While this complexity might appeal to seasoned home cooks looking for a challenge, I felt it somewhat undermined the convenience factor that meal kits are supposed to offer. On the plus side, I found Green Chef’s recipes easier to follow than most meal kits I’ve tried, with step-by-step photos and straightforward instructions.
In terms of taste, the meals were consistently satisfying, but they leaned heavily on a similar formula: a protein paired with a sauce and a side vegetable. While the beef tenderloin with porcini cream sauce was indulgent and flavorful, the garlic-thyme pork chops came with green beans, which felt less inspired. The oven-baked cheesy black beans and rice dish was a standout, offering a comforting and slightly smoky flavor profile and a nice break from meat while also being the most straightforward to prepare. If I’d had the option, I probably would have used Green Chef’s wide variety of weekly recipes to select some more diverse meals. You can choose from more than 80 different dishes each week, including options for those following different diets, from vegan to keto, which is impressive. With Blue Apron, for example, there are just 20 meals to choose from each week.
Another plus is that portion sizes were generous, so it’s an ideal choice for those with hearty appetites or who like to save leftovers for lunch.
Green Chef price
Green Chef’s commitment to organic ingredients means its starting price point is slightly higher than some other meal kits I’ve used, which might not fit every budget. Per-serving costs begin at $11.99 for the largest plan, offering three or four recipes per week with six servings each. For smaller plans, such as the two-serving option with three meals per week, the price increases to $13.49 per serving. However, promotional discounts are frequently available for new customers, alongside a “hero” discount for qualifying medical professionals and military members.