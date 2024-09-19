Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Dave Grohl’s ex Kari Wuhrer has called him a “scumbag,” days after he revealed that he fathered a child “outside of his marriage.”

The 57-year-old former model and actor dated Grohl in the late Nineties.

Speaking to TMZ, Wuhrer said that while she doesn’t know the woman Grohl had a baby with, she previously heard “rumblings” about him cheating on his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

She also claimed that when the Foo Fighters frontman first started a relationship with her, he was still with his then-girlfriend, snowboarder Tina Basich.

The Independent has contacted Grohl’s representatives for comment.

Wuhrer shared that when she was dating Grohl, she called into The Howard Stern Show to discuss her relationship after the two had an argument. Basich allegedly discovered this call, resulting in her ending her relationship of two years with Grohl.

Kari Wuhrer dated Dave Grohl in the late Nineties ( Getty Images )

However, the Eight Legged Freaks star said she didn’t discover Grohl’s relationship with Basich until after the interview. “I was letting the cat out of the bag,” she added. “I never heard about her. He never spoke of it.”

Wuhrer said her relationship with the musician ended after the incident. She shared that when they ran into each other years later in Los Angeles, he did not speak to her.

“He would just look at me like I didn’t exist. I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag after that,” she said.

Grohl and his wife, Blum, are the parents of three children – Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10.

In 2003, Basich opened up about her relationship with Grohl and how he allegedly cheated on her in her book, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer. Although she didn’t name who her ex cheated on her with, Basich revealed that she ended the relationship after discovering his infidelity.

Basich explained in her memoir how “busy” Grohl was during their relationship, as he was in the middle of handling “multimillion-dollar record contracts, deadlines with record labels, music videos [and] press tours” while juggling being a musician.

“The pressure was too much for our relationship to handle,” she wrote, per an excerpt obtained by Page Six. “You can only give up so much of your heart and your career and your time and your spirit, and here I was, giving it all up for a guy and losing myself in the process.”

The athlete recalled feeling like she was negatively impacting his career, without realizing that she was putting his career above her own. Eventually, she discovered that he was dating someone else through a series of rumors.

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend… or two, as it turned out. I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me,” she wrote, before describing how Grohol broke up with her.

“All I got was a five-minute phone call from him, after five weeks of me calling and trying to get ahold of him because I just had to know if these rumors were true and had to hear it straight from the source,” her memoir reads.

Wuhrer’s comments come days after Grohl confirmed he cheated on Blum. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”