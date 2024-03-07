Who is Lola Beltrán: Google Doodle celebrates iconic Mexican artist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google Doodle is celebrating the 92nd birthday of Lola Beltrán, a renowned Mexican singer and actress, often referred to as "La Grande de Sinaloa", meaning The Grand Lady of Sinaloa.

The artist, who was born to a working class family in El Rosario, Sinaloa in northwestern Mexico, made her mark in the performing arts with around 100 albums and 50 films.

“She inspired generations of Mexican singers to embrace folk music and sing about their authentic experiences,” Google said in its tribute to Beltrán.

Growing up, she became attracted to singing and was inspired during her visits to church, where she saw the choir and became obsessed with ballads. In 1953, Beltrán and her mother moved to Mexico City to begin her career as a singer.

After landing a job as a secretary at a prestigious radio station, Beltrán seized on the opportunity to join an on-air singing contest. She did not only win it but her outstanding performance impressed the producers so much that they helped her secure a recording contract.

Beltrán then began covering popular songs on air and soon earned her own radio show, but her ambitions soared beyond these accomplishments.

Beltrán began her career as a singer in the 1950s and quickly gained fame for her powerful voice, emotive delivery, and mastery of various Mexican musical genres, including rancheras, boleros, and mariachi.

Her deep, resonant voice allowed her to convey a wide range of emotions, earning her the admiration of audiences throughout Mexico and beyond.

One of Beltrán’s most notable accomplishments was her interpretation of the song "Cucurrucucú Paloma", written by Tomás Méndez.

The song became one of her signature pieces and remains an iconic Mexican classic. Beltrán’s rendition of "Cucurrucucú Paloma" is often regarded as one of the definitive interpretations of the song.

Beltrán became the first singer of Ranchera, a Latin music genre, to perform at the prestigious El Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. She also performed for presidents and leaders around the world.

In addition to her successful music career, Beltrán also ventured into acting, appearing in numerous Mexican films throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. She starred in several popular movies alongside renowned actors such as Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete, and Antonio Aguilar.

Beltrán’s on-screen presence and charisma further solidified her status as a beloved cultural icon in Mexico.

Beltrán passed away on 24 March 1996, but her legacy as one of Mexico’s greatest singers and actresses lives on, inspiring generations of musicians and performers.