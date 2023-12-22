Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With temperatures dropping and winter kicking into gear, many viruses are circulating, including those that cause flu, Covid-19, and RSV.

The Centers For Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommends that members of the public use the resources available to them and get vaccinated for all three viruses, to reduce the likelihood of getting sick.

“Get all recommended vaccines, including flu, COVID-19 and RSV, as soon as possible,” the agency states.

“This will give you the best protection against these respiratory diseases, including while traveling and gathering with family and friends. These vaccines will also make your illness less severe if you do get sick.”

The CDC recommends that anyone six months or older gets vaccinated.

Specific groups such as adults over 60 and parents are encouraged to get immunisation for the RSV illness, with the CDC stressing that vaccinations across the board could go a long way in terms of disease prevention and control.

The organisation urges people to either consult their healthcare provider or local pharmacist about the vaccines and when to make an appointment.

To stop the spread of these viruses, the CDC also recommends preventative measures such as staying home if you have the slightest inkling that you may be sick and – if you live with others – take pains to avoid them in the household.

Covering coughs and sneezes can also help protect others in your vicinity while wearing masks can also help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses in general. In particular, the latter is a measure recommended for those traveling, and can help protect you and your loved ones.

Some other prevention methods include frequent handwashing (if soap and water are inaccessible at the time, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol to kill germs) and using air purifiers to regulate the air quality indoors.

Medical professionals are optimistic that this year viruses like Covid-19 will have less of an impact on the holiday season and festivities.

“I’m hoping that this is a more ‘normal’ year for community-associated respiratory viruses,” Dr Dean Blumberg, UC Davis professor and COVID-19 expert told Everyday Health.

“Last year was unusual, likely due to all the social distancing and masking during the first years of COVID-19 leading to an all-time low in other respiratory viral transmission [like flu and RSV], followed by the big rebound last fall.”

If you do end up feeling sick during the holidays, the CDC urges people to take note of symptoms like a cough, runny nose, or fever, which are all typical of a respiratory virus, and run the necessary tests. Free at-home Covid-19 tests are available to order online, and your local health provider can diagnose you for flu, Covid-19, and RSV as well.

Your healthcare provider can also recommend treatment, but keep in mind, that viruses cannot be treated with antibiotics. There are prescription antiviral treatments for both Covid-19 and the flu, but it’s up to your provider whether or not to prescribe you the medication.