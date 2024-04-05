For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A podcast host revealed the reason why she’s allowed her mother to decorate a nursery for her despite not being pregnant.

In a 2 April episode of the Honey We’re Home podcast, co-host Caroline Crawford Patterson explained to listeners that her mother is currently decorating a nursery at her house for her daughter and her husband John to stay in after they have a baby. Her mother’s preemptive decorating project has come about in light of the co-host having “baby fever”.

“She’s decorating a nursery right now so that doesn’t help. Like for me,” Crawford Patterson admitted, noting that her mother was “unknowingly manifesting a boy” with her decorating.

“She literally is putting up all of this stuff. She got wallpaper for it and is putting up wallpaper,” she elaborated. “And it’s blue. And I was like, you’re really not doing me any favours.”

When her co-host Nicole Pellegrino asked where the room would be, Crawford Patterson clarified that the nursery room was one residing in her mother’s house, so that when she and her husband visit post-pregnancy, it would have everything they need to comfortably take care of their little one. The room is the one the couple ordinarily stays in.

“You guys, long story short, neither John or I have bedrooms in our homes when we go home. Haven’t for years,” Crawford Patterson said. “All of our other siblings have bedrooms. We just don’t.”

“My sister, who still lives in Charleston but doesn’t live at home anymore, finally when she moved out, we had a room to sleep in,” she continued. “And now it’s being turned into a nursery and I’m not even pregnant? Where am I going to sleep?”

“That’s the ultimate move for in-laws and future grandparents to make you have a baby. Just literally start doing the nursery,” Pellegrino jokingly added.

Crawford agreed that the strategy would likely be successful, making her home all the more inviting with a space specially catered to the needs of her and her infant.

“That is cute though. I think it’s really cute when grandmothers, well I guess mothers and mother-in-laws, get really excited about the baby,” Pellegrino noted. “And get a crib and make a little nursery.”

Pellegrino continued to add to her husband’s family: “Like Mike’s mom has that in their house. And she decorated it like safari themed.”

“‘Because you guys went on safari!’” she continued. “But it’s like… my sister-in-law’s kids sleep there now. But she’s like, yours will when… it’s just like a rotating nursery.”

The co-hosts noted that having a family nursery is a sweet idea, making it a rite of passage for each of their children to use it and benefit from it.

“That’s cute because she’s thought about you too. Because I think I’m the only person that’s going to get a personalised nursery and then everybody else is just going to sleep there,” Crawford Patterson said, noting that she’ll be the first in line. “But I’ll be the first to have a baby, so it’ll be kind of tailored to what me and my mom do together.”

It isn’t uncommon for grandparents to transform one of the rooms in their house into a nursery, with many aiming to make their home’s a safe haven and sanctuary for their offspring.