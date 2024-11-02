Rohit Bal: Tributes pour in as iconic Indian fashion designer dies at 63

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

India’s fashion industry is in mourning following the death of iconic fashion designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Bal was pronounced dead on Friday after cardiac complications.

Known affectionately as “Gudda” in the industry, he was remembered by his fans as a “creative genius” and “visionary whose designs defied time”. He was 63.

Bal, who once described himself as “not a commercial designer, but an artist”, made a surprise final grand appearance two weeks ago at Lakme Fashion Week. He walked the ramp after unveiling his much-anticipated collection, Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe.

He not only walked the ramp but exuded high spirits, shaking a leg with showstopper Ananya Pandey.

open image in gallery Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (C) shows creations by Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal (L) during Indian Bridal Fashion Week in New Delhi on July 26,2013 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bal earned admiration in both Hollywood and Bollywood, designing for celebrities like Uma Thurman, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford.

“I am shattered. He was in such high spirits at his last show. He was looking forward to the future. He was ecstatic as he watched his creations walk down the ramp,” said Sunil Sethi, chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Born in Srinagar, Kashmir, in 1961, Bal attended Woodlands House School and Burn Hall School before moving to Delhi. He graduated from St Stephen’s College with an honours degree in history, later joining his family’s export business. He gained fame in the 90s with his eponymous label, with his first independent collection celebrating Kashmiri heritage.

In 1996, Time magazine named him India’s “Master of fabric and fantasy,” and in 2001 he was awarded Designer of the Year at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards.

In his career spanning three decades, Bal became known for his intricate craftsmanship with the use of lotus and peacock motifs and use of rich fabrics like velvet and brocade. His work drew inspiration from Indian grandeur and royalty.

In his own words, Bal describes himself as a designer who "combines the right mix of history, folklore, village craft, and dying arts to create imaginative and innovative masterpieces for catwalks and fashion talks".

Shefalee Vasudev, editor in chief of The Voice of Fashion, said: “He was flamboyant in architecture, glamourous in personality, and formidable in creative openness.

open image in gallery Rohit Bal in 2003 as he tied up with watch maker Titan ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Bal’s multi-metered Anarkalis, lehenga-cholis, and sherwanis .competed in prettiness with the motifs he used lotuses, roses, peacocks and nature’s bounty.”

Journalist Vir Sanghvi said: “Gone too soon. A king among designers. A prince among men. He had been famous for over three decades. But he never stopped being a regular guy, always ready with a laugh, always a friend first & a creative genius second. The world is a poorer place without him.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor penned a note for him, saying: "Dear gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you are at peace. Always your biggest fan.”

open image in gallery Indian designer Rohit Bal (C) poses with models during the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) summer resort 2012 in Mumbai on March 6, 2012 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Producer Karan Johar described him as a “pioneer and a bonafide legend” and said he was awestruck by his last collection. He said he was a “stunning artist, craftsmen, fashion legend”.

“I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces … unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing…”

He was among the few Indian celebrities who were openly identified as gay. He once said in a TV interview that he understood the pressures that kept people in the closet.

“I wish there were more prominent people who were open about such things,” he added. “Personally, I don’t give a flying f**k what people think about me. If anyone wants to judge me, judge me for what I am and what I have achieved and not for whom I am sleeping with.”

His mortal remains were brought back to his Delhi residence, where he will be laid to rest on Saturday among friends and family members.

In recent years Bal avoided the spotlight due to his health struggles. He was reportedly suffering from a heart ailment since last year.