Sofia Vergara admits she has ‘more options’ of single men in New York City

Sofia Vergara has been opening up about what life now looks like that she’s single.

The actress was on the Tuesday 16 January episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she explained how much she loves New York City, and why her dating life has played a role in how she feels about the city.

“I love it, who doesn’t love New York City?” she told the talk host. “It’s the people, it’s the energy. I think you have more options with men also. I’m single now!”

“So, in New York there’s not only like actors or directors, I think...I’m going to spend more time in New York,” she continued.

Fallon then chimed in, giving another reason why the Big Apple is a great place to be. “And also there’s great food here in New York, too,” he said.

“There’s great food for when you go out on dates. It’s better, yes,” the Modern Family alum agreed.

Vergara has only been single for a couple of months following her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023. Manganiello officially filed for divorce from Vergara two days after the couple confirmed they were separating, reports confirmed at the time.

The True Blood actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to divorce documents obtained byPeople on Wednesday (19 July). Manganiello listed the date of separation as 2 July and noted the pair had a prenup.

People reported that sources have claimed while they were together the two of them had “conflicting opinions” about having children. Reports came after the couple, who married in 2015, issued a statement through their representatives about their separation on Monday (17 July).

Announcing their split in a statement to Page Six, the couple wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Earlier this week, the actress spoke candidly about the divorce and dealing with the aftermath of her split in the public eye.

In an interview with CBS News on 14 January, the Modern Family star explained how she’s managed to focus on her well-being despite the constant attention surrounding her former relationship. “I’ve been moving on. You’re out there and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things,” she confessed.

Nevertheless, Vergara has been pleasantly surprised by the kindness she’s received from the press as she’s transitioned into a new phase of her life.

“It wasn’t bad. I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice,” she noted. “And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

The two first met back in 2014 when they attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. At the time, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb. However, a few weeks after meeting Manganiello, the A-lister called off her engagement.

After asking mutual friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson for her number, Manganiello finally scored a date with Vergara in June 2014. It only took two months for the pair to make their relationship debut.