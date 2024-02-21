For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter Sistine shared that her father hid a knife in her backpack for self-defense.

In the season 2 premiere of their reality show, The Family Stallone, the Rambo actor took his daughters Sistine, 25, and Sophia, 27, to train with the Defense Strategies Group in light of the two of them living in New York City.

Sistine admitted in a confessional interview that her famous father has long instilled self-defense and encouraged his daughters to learn how to protect themselves. “He made us practice pepper spray each other,” Sistine revealed. “Oh my God, that’s so bad! He put a little knife in my backpack in fourth grade.”

His daughters trained with Mike, a former Navy SEAL, and Nathan, before hitting the mat in boxing gloves as a nod to one of their father’s most famous roles.

“I’m not playing a game,” he said, watching the training session while smoking a cigar. “These are the guys that have seen combat, faced death. This is the real deal.”

“When am I ever going to be doing this in New York?” Sophia asked, to which Sistine cheekily replied: “Every first date ever!”

It turns out Sistine potentially got a date out of the training session, admitting in a confessional interview that Mike, the former Navy SEAL, messaged her on Instagram. However, she doubted that she was in any way his type.

“But I’m not his type and I’ll tell you why,” she said. “He follows only girls that have really big curves and Sophia and I are like, boing.”

Elsewhere in the season 2 premiere, Sly, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, 55, announced that they planned on moving from California to Palm Beach, Florida. The pair primarily wanted to switch things up a bit.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida,” the Rocky star told their children. With Sophia and Sistine living it up in New York City and their youngest daughter Scarlet, 21, off at college at the University of Miami, Jennifer said to cameras, “It’s an empty nest. I need to change it up”.

While the two eldest daughters approved of their big move, Scarlet was sad to say goodbye to their family home. She told her mother, “I actually wanted to take over this house after you guys to raise my family”.