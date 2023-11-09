Wendy’s announces free chicken nuggets for the rest of 2023

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wendy’s will be offering a free treat to help people get through the middle of the week for the rest of the year.

Starting on Wednesday 8 November, the fast food chain will be giving away free packs of six chicken nuggets with any purchase on every Wednesday until 2024, according to a press release.

To get your free treat, the chain is asking customers to redeem the offer using their app or website, or they can also scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code in their respective Wendy’s restaurant.

This offer is only available through the next eight weeks.

The fast food chain is also offering a special deal for Uber Eats customers. If they purchase a 10-piece pack of chicken nuggets between 6 November and 12 November, they will get a second one for free.

Another deal is available for DoorDash customers too. If they add a Dr Pepper to their order between 16 November and 22 November, they will be able to earn $5 off an order that is $20 or higher.

This isn’t the first time the brand has decided to give away free items. On 27 October, when Taylor Swift released the re-recording of her album titled “1989”, Wendy’s gave away fries in all sizes to celebrate the album when customers purchased a small Frosty or larger using the app.

Wendy’s will be bringing back a fan-favourite menu item just in time for the holiday season in addition to all of their deals. Starting on 14 November, the restaurant will bring back the peppermint Frosty that was first added to the menu last year. When initially released, this was the first-ever holiday-flavoured Frosty the chain had added to its menu.

With this new seasonal menu item comes the end of their current seasonal menu item, the pumpkin spice Frosty, which has been on the menu since 12 September.

Wendy’s won’t be the only fast food restaurant ringing in the holiday season with free food. Dunkin’ Donuts also recently announced that they would be giving out free doughnut on Wednesdays from 1 November to 31 December. Reward members can earn their free sweet treats with the purchase of any drink.