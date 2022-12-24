Christmas quiz 2022: Round three – Who said that?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

1. “I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker”

2. “Today ... we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that's it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children.”

3. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

4. “He’s such an arrogant prick.”

5. “I’m sorry, I don’t know who Davy Jones is.”

6. “If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform”

7. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

8. “I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for lots of Brits.”

9. “Well, this is awkward…”

10. “Some may think I have lost my marbles.”

ANSWERS

1. Gianni Infantino, the head of Fifa, during the World Cup in Qatar.

2. Pope Francis.

3. Prince Harry, on Buckingham Palace, in the Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan.

4. The New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, caught on hot mic dissing her rival David Seymour, of the Act party, in the country’s parliament.

5. Rebekah Vardy, during her libel case against Coleen Rooney, when told by Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne that her agent’s phone, which was allegedly dropped by accident into the sea, “is in Davy Jones’ locker.”

6. James Blunt, calling for Joe Rogan to be banned from Spotify for his anti-vax utterances.

7. Will Smith to Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony after Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

8. The Duchess of Sussex, in the Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan.

9. Budweiser tweeted about Qatar’s 11th-hour decision to ban beer from outside the World Cup stadiums. It was soon deleted.

10. Matt Hancock on his decision to take part in I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!