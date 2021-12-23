Christmas quiz questions: Film, TV, music and more

Put your knowledge of all things culture to the test

Thursday 23 December 2021 16:10
1. Who are the above, and how were they linked this year?

2. “When day comes, we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade?/ The loss we carry/ A sea we must wade/ We braved the belly of the beast/ We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace, and the norms and notions of what ‘just’ is isn’t always justice/ And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it/ Somehow we do it.”

Where were these lines read out in January, and by whom?

3. The novel The Dictator’s Muse by Nigel Farndale, published in June, featured which real-life filmmaker?

4. A Carnival of Snackery, published in October, is the second volume of diaries by whom? The author has a dustbin lorry in Sussex named after him.

5. “I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart / For all of my lovers in the present and in the dark.”

The opening lines to what?

6. Where did Hershel Fink become Henry Finn?

7. Which television series broadcast in November carried a smoking warning at the beginning?

8. Les Inséparables, published in France in 2020 but in English translation only this year, is a long-suppressed novel by which writer?

9. The book Sticky McStickstick described which writer’s recovery from Covid-19? The title refers to the walking stick that helped him to walk again.

10. Which fictional character finally found a boyfriend after 31 years on screen, having come out to his boss in 2016?

Tap here for answers

