1. Who are these people, and how did they make the news in 2021?

2. In January, 31 people in east London were fined a fixed penalty of £200 each for having their hair cut in contravention of Covid regulations. What was their job?

3. Which head of state, whose time in office became mired in controversy, was toppled in a coup in February?

4. The online retailer Asos acquired three high street brands in February for more than £300m, but did not retain any of the 70 stores. What were the brands?

5. What happened to the Ever Given in March?

6. About what did recollections “vary” in March?

7. What, in public terms, lasted from 1pm on Sunday 18 April until 10.45pm on Tuesday 20 April?

8. Published in April, Patrick Radden Keefe’s book Empire of Pain was about which family and their company?

9. In April, what historical first was achieved by the Nasa helicopter Ingenuity?

10. In May, where was Ryanair Flight 4978, operated by its Polish subsidiary Buzz, forced to land?

11. Who became golf’s oldest major winner when he won the US PGA at Kiawah Island in May?

12. What happened at Champlain South Towers in June?

13. Which serving president was assassinated in his own home in July?

14. What were women in Saudi Arabia allowed to attend in July without a male guardian for the first time?

15. Which disputed TB victim died in August?

16. Which TV duo won an industry award for the 20th year in a row in September?

17. A year after his death, who was reported to have been buried minus his heart in order to discourage tomb theft?

18. Who in November was Sweden’s first what, initially for a few hours only?

19. Who in November stepped down from the company he founded in 2006? According to The Times, “His daily regime involves eating only between the hours of 6.30pm and 8.30pm on weekdays, and not at all on weekends. He starts the day with an ice bath and then walks five miles to work. He meditates for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening. He claims that his restricted lifestyle gives him laser-sharp focus, contributing to his success.”

20. How in December did Ajaz Patel join an exclusive club? The other two members are Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.