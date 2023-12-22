Christmas quiz 2023: Round one – An eye for news

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What was the name given to this walrus, following earlier sightings in the Netherlands, Brittany and Scarborough (where his presence led to the cancellation of New Year’s Eve fireworks)?

2. Where was this freezer in February? And what happened to it?

3. The Swedish singer Loreen won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May. What was unique about her victory?

4. Where in June did this happen, and who is the cricketer? And which four other UK sporting events were disrupted by Just Stop Oil this year?

5. Where were these tanks headed in June?

6. Why did this scene in Barbie lead to the film being banned in Vietnam?

7. The unsolicited kiss planted on the Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso by the vice-president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, during the medal ceremony of the World Cup final in Sydney, overshadowed her side’s 1-0 victory against England. But do you remember who scored the 29th-minute winner? And who won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper in the tournament?

8. Where were these alleged alien remains exhibited in September?

9. The Sycamore Gap tree by Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland was felled by persons still unknown in September. In which 1991 film did it make an appearance?

10. Who is this dog, and what happened to him in October?