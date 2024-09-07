Met Office issues yellow weather warning as UK set for thundery rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with thundery rain predicted to cause flooding and power cuts across England and Wales.

Heavy showers are expected across southern and central England up to South Yorkshire and all southern Welsh counties, between Saturday night and Sunday evening,

Some areas can expect to see up to 100mm of rain while the forecaster cautioned that there is a “small chance” that some buildings could be damaged, some communities will become cut off by flooded roads, while fast-flowing or deep floodwater may even pose a danger to life.

“Areas of heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption in parts of England and Wales on Saturday night and Sunday,” the forecaster said.

Rainfall amounts will vary, it has been said, with some locations seeing 40-60 mm of rain and other areas, particularly in the southern half of the warning area, potentially set for up to 80-100mm.

This comes after earlier heavy rain hit parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday and Friday.

One flood warning remains in place in Ilston, south Wales with two flood alerts also issued in the region as of Saturday morning.

The Environment Agency still had two flood alerts issued in south-west England, including in populated areas around the Lower Avon river.

It added much of southern and central England was at low risk of flooding impacting on properties and causing travel disruption.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Reminiscent of this time last week, the forecast for later this weekend comes with larger uncertainties than average.

“This is due to a more complex than usual meteorological pattern involving multiple corridors of heavy, locally thundery rain revolving around a slow-moving area of low pressure.

“We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over the weekend as confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.”

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services this weekend, the Met Office said.