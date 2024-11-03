Alex Albon withdrawn from Brazil GP after massive crash in qualifying
The Williams driver crashed in the final stage of qualifying on Sunday morning in wet conditions
Alex Albon has been withdrawn from the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Williams driver crashed his car in the final stage of qualifying amid wet conditions at Interlagos.
Despite qualifying seventh-fastest, the Williams mechanics were unable to repair Albon’s smashed up car in time for the race at 12:30pm local time.
Williams team principal James Vowles said: “It’s a heartbreaking day for the team. We’re here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation.
“The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in Qualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco.
“Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex’s car in time for the Grand Prix. It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning.
“We will focus on maximising this afternoon with Franco and putting on a show for the incredible fans here in Brazil.”
Albon’s teammate Franco Colapinto will start in 16th place, one spot ahead of Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris will start on pole with Mercedes’ George Russell alongside him on the front row.
