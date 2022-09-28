Jump to content

Alex Albon to race at Singapore Grand Prix after missing Monza and suffering health scare

The Williams drive said he is ‘not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be’.

Philip Duncan
Wednesday 28 September 2022 17:06
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
Alex Albon says he is hopeful of taking part in Singapore this weekend (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Alex Albon will take part in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, three weeks after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator.

The London-born Williams driver endured complications from surgery when he was sidelined from the last round in Italy with appendicitis.

But the 26-year-old insists he is ready to return to his Williams cockpit, despite Sunday’s race in the humidity of Singapore considered among the hardest challenges of the year.

“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal, but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar,” said Albon.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”

Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol’s nationality, fell unwell in Monza and was replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.

The Dutchman, 27, finished an impressive ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

De Vries is on standby if Albon is unable to race on the sport’s first return to Singapore since the pandemic.

