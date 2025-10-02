Alex Dunne axed by McLaren ‘with immediate effect’ amid Red Bull F1 rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Dunne has been dropped by McLaren in a surprise announcement amid speculation Red Bull are eyeing a swoop for the teenager.

Dunne, 19, impressed in F1 practice outings in Austria and Italy this year for the papaya, going fourth-fastest on debut in FP1 at the Red Bull Ring.

He is currently positioned fifth in the F2 championship and told The Independent last month that all his focus was on winning the feeder series, as opposed to specifically targeting an F1 seat.

Yet with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both tied down to long-term contracts, Dunne is seeking a seat away from McLaren and has been linked to Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, with advisor Helmut Marko admitting they hold an interest in the Irishman.

Red Bull are yet to announce their line-up for 2026, but with Isack Hadjar expected to be promoted to Max Verstappen’s teammate, a spot could open up at Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson, with Yuki Tsunoda likely to be dropped altogether.

Marko admitted that Red Bull are “always interested in fast and confident drivers, and Dunne is a fast and confident driver.”

Dunne is looking to become the first Irish driver since Ralph Firman in 2003 to hold a full-time seat in F1.

A McLaren statement on Thursday read: “McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne.

open image in gallery Dunne is currently positioned fifth in this year’s F2 championship ( Getty Images )

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.

“Alex will be released with immediate effect. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Dunne added: “I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver.

To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you papaya family.

“Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come

Dunne will next be in action in late November for the penultimate round of the F2 season in Qatar. He trails championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli by 58 points.