Alpine confirm major change in F1 as Brit named new team principal

Formula One team Alpine has named Britain’s Oliver Oakes as their new team principal, replacing Bruno Famin.

The Frenchman’s departure was announced following the last race in Belgium and the team has moved quickly to appoint the founder of the Hitech team that races in junior categories.

For Oakes, this is his first role in F1 and he will report to Luca de Meo, the chairman of Renault, which owns Alpine.

The 36-year-old will become the second youngest team principal in Formula 1 history when he begins his role after the summer break.

“I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness,” he said.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term.”

De Meo added: “This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”

This appointment comes just weeks after former Renault team principal Flavio Briatore was appointed as executive adviser.

He added: “His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Alpine are currently eighth in the constructors’ championship after 14 races this season while drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon sit 15th and 17th respectively in the drivers’ standings.

Their best finish this season has been ninth place in Belgium, Spain and Canada.