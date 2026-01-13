Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former F1 driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested after aiming a karate kick at an adult on Saturday in the United States.

Pizzonia, 45, acknowledged his mistake on Instagram after lashing out at a man in the paddock of a junior race at the Speedsportz Racing Park in New Caney, Texas.

Footage on social media shows Pizzonia aiming a flying kick to the back of a man, who was wagging his finger at Pizzonia’s son, before following it up with a punch. The pair were then separated.

Pizzonia, who raced in F1 for Jaguar and Williams from 2003-2005, was arrested and ended up in a Texas jail, but has since been released.

On Monday, he released a statement on Instagram detailing that his child was “being coerced by another adult” and he “instinctively defended him.”

“Everyone, I'm okay and I'm back at home,” Pizzonia said. “Indeed, there was an incident to which today, I would have reacted in a different way.

“I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by an adult and instinctively I defended him.

open image in gallery Pizzonia's mugshot was released following his arrest ( Montgomery County Police )

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of support.”

Pizzonia’s mugshot was released by Montgomery County Police following his arrest. Pizzonia’s son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, finished ninth in the junior race at the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series.

Pizzonia’s most notable F1 highlights came while driving for Williams. In 2004, he deputised for the injured Ralf Schumacher and finished seventh on three occasions – in Germany, Hungary and Monza – out of the four races he participated in.

A year later, the Brazilian replaced Nick Heidfeld at the end of the 2025 season for five races, again finishing seventh in Monza and also competing at his home race in Interlagos, where he collided with teammate Mark Webber.

Pizzonia would go on to have an illustrious career in Brazilian stock car racing. He also competed in IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship.