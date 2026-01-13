Former F1 driver arrested in United States after aiming karate kick at ‘coercive adult’
The ex-Williams driver has been released after the incident at the Speedsportz Racing Park in Texas on Saturday
Former F1 driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested after aiming a karate kick at an adult on Saturday in the United States.
Pizzonia, 45, acknowledged his mistake on Instagram after lashing out at a man in the paddock of a junior race at the Speedsportz Racing Park in New Caney, Texas.
Footage on social media shows Pizzonia aiming a flying kick to the back of a man, who was wagging his finger at Pizzonia’s son, before following it up with a punch. The pair were then separated.
Pizzonia, who raced in F1 for Jaguar and Williams from 2003-2005, was arrested and ended up in a Texas jail, but has since been released.
On Monday, he released a statement on Instagram detailing that his child was “being coerced by another adult” and he “instinctively defended him.”
“Everyone, I'm okay and I'm back at home,” Pizzonia said. “Indeed, there was an incident to which today, I would have reacted in a different way.
“I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by an adult and instinctively I defended him.
“Thank you to everyone for your messages of support.”
Pizzonia’s mugshot was released by Montgomery County Police following his arrest. Pizzonia’s son, Antonio Pizzonia Neto, finished ninth in the junior race at the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series.
Pizzonia’s most notable F1 highlights came while driving for Williams. In 2004, he deputised for the injured Ralf Schumacher and finished seventh on three occasions – in Germany, Hungary and Monza – out of the four races he participated in.
A year later, the Brazilian replaced Nick Heidfeld at the end of the 2025 season for five races, again finishing seventh in Monza and also competing at his home race in Interlagos, where he collided with teammate Mark Webber.
Pizzonia would go on to have an illustrious career in Brazilian stock car racing. He also competed in IndyCar and the World Endurance Championship.
