Aston Martin deliver radical upgrades for Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin have unveiled a radically different car ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as the team desperately look to address their performance issues this season.

The team are second bottom in the drivers standings after five races of the season and promised upgrades ahead of the return to the Circuit de Catalunya.

Aston Martin mechanics were seen working in the paddock as rival teams noted a completely different design on the car expected to be driven by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in Barcelona.

Of the changes, Aston Martin have altered their sidepod design and have brought in a new floor, while changes have also been made to the rear wing and radiators in an attempt to fix their problems with ‘porpoising’.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo are also expected to unveil major upgrade packages ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, which will be followed in quick succession by the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

Earlier this season, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed “continuos development” was planned to bridge the gap to the midfield pack.

”It is important to keep the development alive,” he said. “We have three main points we are working on. One is aero, the most important one. Second is car weight, very important as well.

“And the third is how we can provide better feedback [from the car] to our drivers that goes into the suspension, into the steering, these kinds of things, the set-up of the car.”