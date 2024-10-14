Audi boss says 2026 F1 entry is like ‘climbing Everest’ amid torrid season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Audi F1 CEO Mattia Binotto admits that the team’s entrance into Formula One in 2026 will be like “climbing Everest” after a torrid 2024 campaign.

Sauber, which will officially become Audi in 2026, are the only team yet to score a point this season with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in their cars.

The pair only have six races left to try and seal the second seat at the team next year, with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg already confirmed as a Sauber driver for 2025.

Audi are set to enter in 2026 and ex-Ferrari team principal Binotto acknowledged the scale of the task ahead of him.

"It’s not only climbing a big mountain, it’s climbing Everest. It will take several years," Binotto told BBC Sport.

"Our objective is by the end of the decade to be able to fight for the championships.

"When you are here and you start looking into the details, the more you look, the more you realise where you are and what are the main differences to what I knew from before from Ferrari.

open image in gallery Mattia Binotto joined Sauber (Audi) in July ( Getty Images )

"Certainly the gap and the differences are many and the gap is big.

"It’s big because of dimensions, because of number of people, because of mindset, because of tools, facilities. Whatever you look around, it is really comparing a small team to a top team."

Bottas is rumoured to be the favourite to take the second Sauber seat next year, though F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams’ Franco Colapinto are also said to be in the running.

F1 returns this weekend with the United States Grand Prix in Austin (18-20 October).