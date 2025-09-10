Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audi have agreed a partnership with Adidas ahead of their debut season in Formula One next year.

The German automotive giant will take over the current Sauber team at the end of the season, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto signed up to continue as the team’s driver pairing.

German apparel company Adidas started a partnership with Mercedes this year but have now added Audi to their F1 roster, with a multi-year agreement signed to be their clothing partner.

"We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport,” said Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden.

“Bringing together the iconic four rings and our three stripes to the 2026 paddock marks an exciting new chapter in motorsport.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track.

“We are very much looking forward to unveil all that we have planned as we look to enable the drivers and the team to succeed and engage a new generation of motorsport fans!”

Sauber are currently eighth in the constructors’ championship but secured a podium at Silverstone in July with Hulkenberg.

Audi join F1 next year ( Getty Images )

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley added: “This partnership brings together two iconic brands – the four rings and the three stripes – on a global stage and it represents a bold step forward in our journey to the grid as the Audi F1 Team.

“With adidas, we’re equipping our people with elite technical sporting gear that enhances performance where it matters most.

“Beyond racing, we share a commitment to making an impact off the track through innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we will create bold brand activations and groundbreaking experiences.”

Audi join F1 next year for a new era of engine and chassis regulations in the sport, while American-owned Cadillac join as F1’s 11th team.