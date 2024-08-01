Audi confirm huge name as new team principal in further blow to Red Bull

Support truly

Red Bull stalwart Jonathan Wheatley is to become Audi’s Formula 1 team principal, while Christian Horner hails his former sporting director’s remarkable contributions.

Wheatley, 57, has enjoyed a decorated career with Red Bull for the past 18 years, but now looks to immerse himself in an exciting new project.

While the Briton will remain in his current post until the end of this racing season, he is no doubt looking forward to becoming the frontman of Audi’s F1 team. The German manufacturer has recently taken over the Swiss-based Sauber team and, in 2026, will officially enter F1 with its own car and engine.

But, after years of supporting the drivers at one of the world’s most established racing teams, Wheatley will surely be a difficult mechanic to replace.

“[Wheatley’s] contribution to six world constructors’ titles and seven world drivers’ championships, first as team manager and latterly sporting director, will forever be a marker in our team history,” Red Bull team principle Horner told BBC Sport.

Looking to form a highly skilled and experienced team, Audi have named former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto as their chief operating and technical officer, replacing Andrea Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann.

Meanwhile, Wheatley, who has not yet commented on his future, is the second notable name to leave Red Bull this season, after Adrian Newey quit his position as chief technical officer.

Having negotiated an early exit, Newey will be free to work with a different team from March next year, while Wheatley will have a period of ‘gardening leave’ before joining Audi in 2025.

But now, looking ahead to greater opportunities for progression, Wheatley will hope to cement his legacy as one of the greatest pit lane leaders the sport has ever seen.