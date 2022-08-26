For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Audi will join Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit supplier, following an announcement on Friday morning.

New F1 power unit regulations for 2026 - featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels - have been designed to make entry into the sport more attractive for newcomers and the German manufacturer are the first confirmed new entry for four years’ time.

Audi say they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”, with the company expected to take a controlling interest in Swiss-backed Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo) and enter as a full manufacturer.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, at a launch at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”

Audi – who are part of the Volkswagen Group – supports F1’s plans to be more sustainable and cost efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

Porsche, another VW brand, has been linked with an entry into F1 for 2026 too as an engine partner to current Consturctors’ leaders Red Bull.

Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Markus Duesmann emphasised that “motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA” (AFP via Getty Images)

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA,” said Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann.

“Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry.

“With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals.”