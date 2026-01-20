Audi launch 2026 F1 car with glitzy launch event in Berlin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audi have unveiled their striking car design for their debut season in Formula One on Tuesday night.

The German automotive giant, who take over the defunct Sauber outfit, revealed their 2026 car livery in Berlin, with their first car decked in silver and red, with title sponsors Revolut a key feature.

Drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were on hand for their launch, decked in apparel designed by Adidas, who also sponsor Mercedes.

"Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi," said Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

"Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of 'Vorsprung durch Technik.' This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture.

“Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. We understand that success in Formula 1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030."

Audi is one of two new teams on the grid this year, with Cadillac joining as the sport’s 11th team. The American team, owned by General Motors, will use Ferrari engines until at least 2029, while Audi will produce their own power unit.

Audi will be led by former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, with ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binottto the CEO of the F1 outfit.

"This car is the physical embodiment of thousands of hours of hard work from a hugely talented group of people across our facilities," said Wheatley.

open image in gallery Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg are Audi's first drivers in F1 ( Audi Formula 1 team )

"Today, we start this journey with immense pride, but also with humility. This is just day one of a long campaign. Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team.

“A culture of resilience, precision, and relentless curiosity where we stop at nothing to find performance. For everyone here, the excitement comes from this challenge: to build a team that gets stronger with every lap, every debrief, and every race.

“We will turn our long-term ambition into on-track reality, day by day, decision by decision."

The German company have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans event 13 times and the World Rally Championship four times, but they have never previously competed in Formula 1.

The team will work out of Sauber’s former hub in Hinwil, Switzerland, with the engine programme located in Neuburg an der Donau in Bavaria, Germany.

The new season starts on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.