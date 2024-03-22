Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shocking moment Australian Grand Prix driver swerves into rival

Alpine junior Nikola Tsolov left pundits and fans aghast after his collision with Irish driver Alex Dunne

Kieran Jackson
Friday 22 March 2024 10:06
Comments
Close
Aussie coffee hit with F1 drivers - Caffeine kick gets thumbs up ahead of Melbourne GP

Formula 3 driver Nikola Tsolov denied intentionally crashing into Alex Dunne after a shocking flashpoint at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

Alpine junior Tsolov was driving just behind Irish rookie Dunne – who was weaving slightly – during F3 practice.

Yet Bulgarian driver Tsolov, at turn 10, then drastically swerved right and into the side of Dunne’s car, pushing him into the wall and forcing a red flag.

The incident left pundits and fans aghast on social media, with the lead commentator on the F3 coverage quipping: “I don’t know what on earth he was thinking.”

Tsolov has since been given a three-place grid penalty by the stewards but denied it was intentional, instead insisting it was simply a “misunderstanding.”

Recommended

“I was a bit confused,” Tsolov told Feeder Series afterwards.

“I arrived on a push lap and I think the MP [Dunne’s car] was weaving, so I didn’t know where to go to get past him because he was on a cool lap or something.

“I went to the left side and then I just felt a hit under my rear tyre. So I think it was just a bit of a misunderstanding, but nothing intentional from any side. I think it was just a bit unfortunate.

Formula 3 driver Nikola Tsolov (right) crashed into Alex Dunne (left) at the Australian Grand Prix

(Sky Sports F1 )

“I knew he was there, but then I suddenly just felt the hit. I didn’t do anything strange. I was just on the racing line. I have no intention against him. There’s nothing to win in a practice session, so I wouldn’t do something like that.”

Some users on Twitter/X insisted Tsolov should have received a race ban.

However, the stewards seemed to accept the 17-year-old’s reasoning, insisting the manoeuvre was simply misjudged and not intentional.

As well as the grid demotion, Tsolov has also had two penalty points added to his superlicence.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in