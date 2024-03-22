Shocking moment Australian Grand Prix driver swerves into rival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 3 driver Nikola Tsolov denied intentionally crashing into Alex Dunne after a shocking flashpoint at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

Alpine junior Tsolov was driving just behind Irish rookie Dunne – who was weaving slightly – during F3 practice.

Yet Bulgarian driver Tsolov, at turn 10, then drastically swerved right and into the side of Dunne’s car, pushing him into the wall and forcing a red flag.

The incident left pundits and fans aghast on social media, with the lead commentator on the F3 coverage quipping: “I don’t know what on earth he was thinking.”

Tsolov has since been given a three-place grid penalty by the stewards but denied it was intentional, instead insisting it was simply a “misunderstanding.”

“I was a bit confused,” Tsolov told Feeder Series afterwards.

“I arrived on a push lap and I think the MP [Dunne’s car] was weaving, so I didn’t know where to go to get past him because he was on a cool lap or something.

“I went to the left side and then I just felt a hit under my rear tyre. So I think it was just a bit of a misunderstanding, but nothing intentional from any side. I think it was just a bit unfortunate.

Formula 3 driver Nikola Tsolov (right) crashed into Alex Dunne (left) at the Australian Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1 )

“I knew he was there, but then I suddenly just felt the hit. I didn’t do anything strange. I was just on the racing line. I have no intention against him. There’s nothing to win in a practice session, so I wouldn’t do something like that.”

Some users on Twitter/X insisted Tsolov should have received a race ban.

However, the stewards seemed to accept the 17-year-old’s reasoning, insisting the manoeuvre was simply misjudged and not intentional.

As well as the grid demotion, Tsolov has also had two penalty points added to his superlicence.