F1 this weekend: When is practice, qualifying and the race and how can I watch it?
Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s Australian Grand Prix
The 2022 Formula 1 season continues in Melbourne as the Australian Grand Prix returns to the calendar.
The Albert Race Circuit has been absent in each of the last two seasons due to the pandemic, with Valtteri Bottas taking victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two at the most recent edition of this race in 2019.
A repeat result would appear unlikely, with the German team struggling for pace early on in the season.
Defending champion Max Verstappen got his, and Red Bull’s, season up and running with a fine victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah last time out, but should again face stiff opposition from early front-runner Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.
Here’s how you can follow all of the action on a reworked circuit in Melbourne:
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
The race begins at 6am BST on Sunday 10 April at the Albert Race Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.
What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Friday 8 April
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 12.30am - 2.30am
Free Practice 1: 4am-5am
Free Practice 2: 7am-8am
Saturday 9 April
Teams Press Conference: 1:30am - 2:30pm
Free Practice 3: 4am-5am
Qualifying: 7am-8am
Sunday 10 April
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: 6am - 8am
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 3.30am BST on Thursday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 6.45am.
Friday’s coverage begins with Free Practice 3 at 3.45am, while qualifying wil be shown live from 6am. The build-up to Sunday’s race in Melbourne begins at 4.30am.
Subscribers can stream the Australian Grand Prix via Sky Go, while Channel 4 will show highlights of the race from 3.05pm on Sunday afternoon.
Driver Standings
1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (45 points)
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (33)
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (25)
4. George Russell, Mercedes (22)
5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (16)
6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine (14)
7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull (12)
8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas (12)
9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo (8)
10. Lando Norris, McLaren (6)
11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (4)
12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri (4)
13. Fernando Alonso, Alpine (2)
14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (2)
All other drivers yet to score.
