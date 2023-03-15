Austrian Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until 2027

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2027 after a new deal was signed between the sport and circuit owners Red Bull. Its previous deal was set to expire after this summer.

Having returned to the schedule in 2014 after an eleven-year absence, the Austrian Grand Prix currently takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. This year, it will be one of six events to host the ‘sprint’ format, in which a shorter race is used on Saturday’s qualifying in order to set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc passed Max Verstappen to claim victory in 2022 with the Dutchman previously winning the race in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The Austrian Grand Prix is part of F1’s core European circuits, along with the likes of Monaco, Spa and Monza, which are coming under increased pressure as F1 continues its global expansion.

Speaking on the extension, F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back until at least 2027.

“As we celebrate our tenth year since our return to Spielberg, I would like to thank everyone involved in this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull”.

Erich Wolf, general manager of Projekt Spielberg and in charge of promoting the race, said that they were “proud of the special partnership we have with Formula 1”, adding that they were “absolutely delighted”.

“We want to celebrate this milestone with all of the great fans and thank them for their loyalty and the tremendous atmosphere they generate”.