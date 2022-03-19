Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to Bahrain GP pole position

Charles Leclerc stunned Max Verstappen to claim the opening pole position of the 2022 F1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver will start from the front for Sunday’s opening Grand Prix of the campaign with the 2021 world champion second.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz rounds out the top three with Sergio Perez of Red Bull fourth.

Lewis Hamilton, who has bemoaned Mercedes’ pace throughout pre-season, could only manage fifth with new teammate George Russell only eighth, former teammate Valtteri Bottas squeezing himself in between them in sixth for Alfa Romeo.

More follows...