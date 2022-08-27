For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.

In practice on Friday, Sainz was fastest in FP1 with Verstappen quickest in second practice. However, Verstappen and Leclerc are among six drivers who have taken power unit penalties for this weekend, meaning they will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race.

Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 27 August

Free Practice 3: Midday

Midday Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 28 August

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Saturday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points

3. Sergio Perez - 173 points

4. George Russell - 158 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points