F1 practice live stream: How to watch British Grand Prix

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Silverstone

Sports Staff
Friday 01 July 2022 07:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

The Formula One season heads to where it all began for round 10 of the 2022 campaign, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari - with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget - will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend.

Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 1 July

  • Free Practice 1: 1pm
  • Free Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 2 July

  • Free Practice 3: Midday
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 3 July

  • Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Recommended

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in