Silverstone protesters remain in custody after ‘irresponsible’ track invasion

Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested

Philip Duncan
Monday 04 July 2022 11:17
Zhou Guanyu slams into fence after suffering terrifying upside-down crash at British GP

The protesters who stormed Sunday’s British Grand Prix remain in police custody after Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali labelled their actions as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested after the terrifying track invasion on the opening lap at Silverstone.

Although the incident was not shown on F1’s global television feed, eyewitness footage emerged of five people – understood to be representing climate activist group, Just Stop Oil – entering the circuit at the high-speed Wellington Straight. They then sat down on the tarmac.

The race had just been suspended following Zhou Guanyu’s horror first-corner crash, but a number of drivers sped by the quintet as they returned to the pits. The protesters were swiftly dragged away by marshals.

In his post-race press conference, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton defended the activists.

Recommended

He said: “Big up those guys. Big up the protesters. I love that people are fighting for the planet and we need more people like them.”

Later on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “As we’ve seen today, this is a dangerous sport. I wasn’t aware of the protests today, and while I’ll always support those standing up for what they believe in, it must be done safely.

“Please don’t jump on to our race circuits to protest, we don’t want to put you in harm’s way.”

F1 bosses and Silverstone officials had been alerted to a protest plot in the days leading up to the race by Northamptonshire Police. It remains unclear how the protesters managed to breach security lines.

F1 CEO Domenicali said: “Everyone has the right to speak out on issues, but no one has the right to put lives in danger. The actions of a small group of people were completely irresponsible and dangerous.

“We shouldn’t be complacent about the risk this posed to the safety of the drivers, marshals, fans and the individuals themselves.”

Protestors sit down on the Silverstone track

(PA)

But four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, an environmental campaigner, expressed his sympathy towards the activists.

Recommended

He said: “These people don’t act out of frustration, but they are desperate, and I very much sympathise with their fears and their anxieties which I think everybody who understands the size of the problem that’s drifting towards us can understand.

“I also see the other side. Marshals are trying to stop people from doing these kind of things, and you are putting them, and the drivers, at risk.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in