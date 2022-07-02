F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch British Grand Prix online today

Everything you need to know as F1 heads back to Silverstone for qualifying on Saturday

Saturday 02 July 2022 07:44
The Formula One season heads to where it all began for round 10 of the 2022 campaign, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari - with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget - will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend. Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.

Sainz was quickest in second practice on Friday, with Hamilton positioned in second and fellow Brit Lando Norris completing the top-three.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 2 July

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 3 July

  • Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Driver championship

Current driver standings

  1. Max Verstappen - 175 points
  2. Sergio Perez - 129 points
  3. Charles Leclerc - 126 points
  4. George Russell - 111 points
  5. Carlos Sainz - 102 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton - 77 points
  7. Lando Norris - 50 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
  9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points
  10. Fernando Alonso - 18 points
  11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
  12. Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
  13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel -13 points
  15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
  16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
  17. Alex Albon - 3 points
  18. Lance Stroll - 2 points
  19. Mick Schumacher - 0 points
  20. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
  21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Constructors’ championship

  1. Red Bull Racing - 304 points
  2. Ferrari - 228 points
  3. Mercedes - 188 points
  4. McLaren - 65 points
  5. Alpine - 57 points
  6. Alfa Romeo - 51 points
  7. Alphatauri - 27 points
  8. Aston Martin - 16 points
  9. Haas - 15 points
  10. Williams - 3 points

