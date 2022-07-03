Carlos Sainz secured his first-ever Formula One Grand Prix victory at Silverstone on Sunday after an incredible and eventful race.

Lewis Hamilton finished third at Silverstone, with championship leader Max Verstappen placing seventh after suffering car issues from early on. The British Mercedes man also recorded the fastest lap of the day.

The race started in chaotic fashion with a red flag on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher, with Alfa Romeo later confirming he was conscious and talkative.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone and subsequently ruled out of the race.

Despite conceding the lead before the red flag, Carlos Sainz was reinserted in P1 ahead of Max Verstappen for the restart.

Late on a Safety Car was deployed which bunched up the top order for the final laps, with a switch to soft tyres proving pivotal for Sainz - who passed his teammate Charles Lecerlc, still on hard compounds - as well as Sergio Perez and Hamilton, who earned podium spots.

Mick Schumacher finished eighth to take his first-ever points in F1, while Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas failed to finish in addition to the three early exits.

More to follow...