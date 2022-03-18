How to buy tickets for the British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix will take place on 3rd July in the 2022 season and Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to replicate his victory from the last campaign.

Hamilton raised the Union Jack and won valuable points in the title race in 2021. But it was a controversial race which saw him crash with rival Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was sent into the wall and the British driver was given a 10-second penalty for causing the incident.

It was one of many controversies in a campaign which saw Verstappen take his first world title, denying Hamilton a record eighth. But the 37-year-old is back to do it all again in 2022 and fans won’t want to miss out on any action.

So how can supporters buy tickets for the British GP? Here’s all you need to know.

How can fans buy British Grand Prix tickets?

There are a few different routes fans can take in order to bag their seat at the British GP. The first is directly from the Silverstone website.

The bad news is the three day tickets from this site are completely sold out but there are some individual day tickets still available. To go just to the Friday of the race weekend, which will feature the practice, will set you back £115 and you could upgrade the ticket for hospitality which starts from £255.

To attend on the Saturday, so you would see qualifying, will cost £169 for general admission and an upgrade starts from £255. Unfortunately, general admission tickets for the race day are also sold out but there are some hospitality packages still available.

The second option is to go through the F1 experiences page. While the website currently says there are none available for the British GP it does specify that there could be some in the future.