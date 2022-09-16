Silverstone suspend ticket sales for 2023 British GP as fans label process as ‘obscene’
Silverstone have suspended ticket sales for next year’s British Grand Prix as fans labelled the controversial pricing strategy “obscene.”
The home of British motor racing is pursuing a “dynamic pricing” system, where prices for tickets increase in real time depending on demand.
Irrespective of that though, fans struggled to progress through the ticketing system on Thursday before Silverstone announced that prices would be “frozen” after their ticketing provider, Secutix, became overwhelmed.
The sale will resume on Friday morning at 11:30am.
Some fans complained of queuing online for five or six hours before their payments weren’t processed correctly, forcing them to start the process all over again.
In a statement, Silverstone said: “We’ve decided to suspend the 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix ticket sale as we are acutely aware a lot of fans have experienced intermittent issues in securing their tickets.
“Due to ongoing issues with our ticketing provider, Secutix, we feel the fairest thing for us to do is to temporarily pause sales and freeze all ticket prices until these are resolved.
“We plan to be back on sale at 11:30am tomorrow. Please watch our social channels and keep an eye on your e-mails for our most up-to-date timings.
“Again, we sincerely apologise for the frustrating experience many of you have had today and thank you for your support throughout this time.”
One user on Twitter said: “You need to freeze ticket prices full stop.
“What you’ve done today is obscene. I won’t be attending another event at Silverstone.”
This year’s British Grand Prix broke attendance records, with 401,000 people attending over the course of the three-day event.
