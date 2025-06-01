Bukayo Saka snubs Sky F1 and Nico Rosberg at Spanish GP: ‘That was not very friendly’
The England football team were present on the Barcelona grid but Arsenal star Saka was not keen to chat
Bukayo Saka snubbed Sky F1’s punditry team as the England football team took in the sights and sounds of the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel took his squad to the race in Barcelona for a break as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Andorra and Senegal in the next 10 days.
Yet Sky Sports F1’s main presenter Simon Lazenby, alongside 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg, took over the responsibilities of the absent Martin Brundle in talking to stars on the grid ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.
Yet when Lazenby asked Saka for a quick chat and who he was supporting at the race, the Arsenal star was uninterested in a conversation, simply stating: “Not much to say.”
Rosberg, clearly unimpressed, remarked: “That was not very friendly.”
Lazenby did, however, manage to chat to England captain Harry Kane and defender Dan Burn.
Kane said: “It’s hot, I’m roasting! Looking forward to the race, it’s my first grand prix. A few English guys doing well this year.
“I love Lando, he’s got a great chance to win the championship, hope he can get out in front. It’s all about preparation, it’s just about going out there and being free.”
Cole Palmer, hero for Chelsea in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, was also present in Barcelona, alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Ollie Watkins.
Oscar Piastri started on pole position for McLaren, with Lando Norris in second and Max Verstappen starting in third.
