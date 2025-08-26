Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cadillac have announced that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be their drivers for their first season in Formula One next year.

The experienced duo, who have 16 race wins, 26 seasons and 103 podiums between them, were both left without seats this year after Perez was dropped by Red Bull and Bottas lost his drive at Sauber at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Perez, 35, has taken some time away from the sport this year while Bottas, 35, has been an ever-present in the paddock as a reserve driver at Mercedes. However, both have now been handed the chance to return to the sport with F1’s newest team.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be Cadillac’s drivers for their first season in F1 ( Getty )

Cadillac, owned by American automotive giant General Motors, will become F1’s 11th team next year when they join the grid in 2026 - a year of potential upheaval in the sport with new engine and chassis regulations being introduced.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas, in a Cadillac press release.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world.”

Perez added: “Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honour to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.

“I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon previously confirmed that Cadillac have been in touch with numerous drivers, including Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu, but ahead of F1 returning this weekend in Zandvoort, the team have put pen-to-paper on their driver line-up.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” Lowdon said.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”

Cadillac, led by CEO Dan Towriss and advised by 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, will operate out of three hubs in Silverstone, Indiana and North Carolina.

The first race of the 2026 season is in Australia on 8 March.