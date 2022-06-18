F1 qualifying: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

Formula 1 is in Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth race of this 22 grand prix season.

Red Bull have taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle. Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race.

Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back.

Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with his Mercedes car, but the seven-time world champion confirmed he is fit to race this weekend.

He is still playing catch-up to teammate George Russell, though, who claimed third in Azerbaijan and sits an impressive fourth in the standings despite Mercedes’ struggles this season. Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 18 June

Free Practice 3: 6pm

6pm Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 19 June

Race: 7pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver championship

Max Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, and right now his closest rival is his teammate Sergio Perez. That will change, you suspect, if Ferrari can get on top of their reliability issues because clearly Charles Leclerc has the pace in qualifying, but with only a few days until the Canadian Grand Prix gets under way, Ferrari do not have much time to get their car right.

1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 150 points.

2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 129.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 116.

4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 99.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.

6. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62.

7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50.

8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 40.

9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 31.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 16.

11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 16.

12. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 15.

13. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 15.

14. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 13.

15. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 11.

16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 3.

17. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 2.

18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.

Constructors’ championship

Red Bull have extended their lead over Ferrari with a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, as Verstappen and Perez collected a one-two and Ferrari recorded a double retirement. The gap between the two teams is now 80 points, and Red Bull are putting themselves in an excellent position to finally win the manufacturers’ prize after so much Mercedes domination.

1. Red Bull Racing, 279.

2. Ferrari, 199.

3. Mercedes, 161.

4. McLaren, 65.

5. Alpine, 47.

6. Alfa Romeo Racing, 41.

7. Alphatauri, 27.

8. Haas F1 Team, 15.

9. Aston Martin, 15.

10. Williams, 3.