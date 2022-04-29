Carlos Sainz urged to stay calm to avoid ‘psychological difficulties’ after struggles

Carlos Sainz will eventually deliver “excellent results” for Ferrari but must first “stay calm” in order to get through his tough start to the season, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Sainz has failed to finish the past two races after he was bumped off the track by Daniel Ricciardo at last week’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Sainz, who received an apology from Ricciardo after the race, has slipped 48 points behind team-mate and championship leader Charles Leclerc in the standings, despite the drivers appearing to be on level footing before the start of the season.

The Spaniard also retired from the Australian Grand Prix after finishing on the podium in each of the first two races of the season, although still behind Leclerc.

Domenicali has urged Sainz, who signed a new contract extension with Ferrari before the Imola race last week, to not get down after the past two races and avoid getting into “psychological difficulties”.

“These are episodes to be managed psychologically, he just has to stay calm and he will surely achieve excellent results,” Domenicali said.

“Carlos Sainz is a very talented driver, unfortunately Ricciardo touched him on a slippery track. But these are episodes that, if you don’t handle them well, you get into psychological difficulties that you don’t have to face.

“He has renewed his contract with his team for another two years, so the guarantees are there, he just has to stay calm and he will surely do well.”