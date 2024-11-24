Carlos Sainz loses patience with Ferrari at Las Vegas GP: ‘Wake up guys!’
The Ferrari driver, who is leaving at the end of the season, was angry with his team in Vegas
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Carlos Sainz vented his anger with his Ferrari team after a miscommunication in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Spaniard driver was running towards the front but called for a second pit-stop midway through the 50-lap race.
Sainz was told to pit – and lined up to do so – before Ferrari called off the pit stop late in the day.
Sainz, who is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next year, pitted a lap later.
A bemused Sainz asked “What happened?’ and when told that his mechanics were “not ready”, Sainz replied: “Wake up guys!”
Sainz looked like he crossed the white line on pit entry, too, but was not punished by the race stewards.
Sainz started in second place but dropped back to third at lap one after being overtaken by teammate Charles Leclerc.
The 30-year-old is moving to Williams F1 team next year.
More to follow…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments