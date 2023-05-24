Carlos Sainz addresses Monaco Grand Prix concerns after ‘football injury’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Sainz has clarified that he is “completely well and ready to race” at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix after rumours he had suffered an injury.

Reports this week suggested that the Ferrari driver had hurt himself playing in the annual Monaco charity football match.

The Spaniard appeared to have significant strapping on his thigh after being substituted.

But Sainz has stressed on social media that he will good to go as the race weekend starts with the opening two practice sessions on Friday.

“Hi everyone. Just wanted to let you know that I am well and completely ready to race this weekend in Monaco,” Sainz said.

“What happened yesterday was simply a contact during the traditional charity football match, but it was not an injury.

“I enjoyed playing football as I always do and now I am really looking forward to the weekend.”

Sainz is currently fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, two places and ten points ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, though without a podium finish so far this season.

He has a good recent record in Monaco, finishing second in each of the last two years, and will hope for an improved performance from his Ferrari on Sunday.

Both Sainz and Leclerc have been battling significant inconsistency so far this campaign despite encouraging showings in qualifying.

“[We need to] keep trying things,” Sainz said after a fifth placed finish at the Miami Grand Prix. “We are trying every weekend, changing the car every weekend. We just need to find out why are we on the fight for pole position on Saturdays and one second off on Sundays.

“We just need to keep digging, keep understanding because it’s going to give us a better understanding for the rest of the year.”