Charles Leclerc admits ‘mistake’ behind French Grand Prix crash

Charles Leclerc admitted fault for the crash that ended his French Grand Prix and led to Max Verstappen extending his championship lead over him.

Leclerc was in charge of the race at Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday before sensationally losing control of his Ferrari through the right-hand Turn 11 and slamming into the tyre wall.

The Monegasque sped away from pole position and looked to be on course for victory when the reigning champion fell more than two seconds behind on lap 16.

But just two laps later the race turned on its head when Leclerc’s scarlet machine slammed into the barrier.

“Nooooooooo,” Leclerc yelled over team radio before pointing the finger of blame at a sticky throttle with 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, on Sky Sports commentary duty, believing the Ferrari car was at fault.

“It would be so unusual for a world-class driver to lose the car there,” he said. “I really think there was something wrong with that Ferrari.”

But after the race Leclerc admitted it was driver error. Asked if it was a mechanical failure, Leclerc replied: “No it doesn’t look like it was. It was just a mistake.

“I think I’m performing at the highest point of my career but it’s pointless if I keep making these mistakes. We were probably the strongest car on track, it’s unacceptable. I just need to get on top of those things.

“I will try to analyse, the snap was a weird one, look into the data. There is nothing that I know yet but to me it’s a mistake and that’s it.

“I was just trying to push too much and I lost the rear. I struggled a lot with the balance of the car. When it’s warm like this it’s difficult to put laps together. I made a mistake at the wrong moment.”

Leclerc was in control before crashing out of the race (AP)

Verstappen took full advantage of his title rival’s error winning the race to extend his lead over the Ferrari driver from 38 points to 63.

Leclerc could be leading the championship, but for mechanical and strategical troubles, and a spin at Imola in April and his exit here.

But he will head to next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix - the last round before the summer break - the equivalent of two-and-a-half wins behind Verstappen with 10 rounds remaining.