Charles Leclerc details how Ferrari can land world title

Charles Leclerc says it’s possible for Ferrari to become world champions with just five grand prix wins in a season.

Ferrari haven’t got their hands on the Formula 1 Championship since Kimi Räikkönen won the title back in 2007. The team have had a down turn in form but drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are putting in better performances and were strong during this season’s testing in Barcelona.

“The last two years have been complicated,” Leclerc told Canal Sports Club. “Ferrari is always under great pressure. But we react well as a team and we have also prepared well for the new rules.

“Achieving five wins would already be great. If we are consistent, we can become World Champions with five wins.”

There are new car regulations this season and it is billed to allow other teams challenge for the title. Leclerc said the testing, which will go ahead in Bahrain ahead of the opening grand prix, is critical for the campaign ahead.

“Those test days in Bahrain will be very important as we prepare for the first race. We remain cautious because we don’t know where we stand, but we are very motivated and we want to fight at the front.”

The intra-team battle between Leclerc and Sainz will be another interesting storyline of the 2022 season but Leclerc says there’s no tension between him and his teammate.

“We get on very well together,” he said. “We are competitors. In the end your team-mate is the only one who has the same car and I want to beat him, but of course we have to find a good balance for the team.”