Charles Leclerc sets pace in opening practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Charles Leclerc set the pace in opening practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Ferrari man will be hit by a grid penalty in a major blow to their constructors’ championship hopes.

The 27-year-old finished 0.221 seconds clear of Lando Norris at the Yas Marina Circuit, on a weekend where Ferrari and McLaren will battle to win the championship.

McLaren hold a 21-point lead heading into the weekend, with the Scuderia likely to need a one-two finish to stand a chance of winning their first crown since 2007.

Leclerc did not take to the track at the start of Friday’s opening running, missing almost half of the session before posting the fastest time.

Ferrari confirmed that they had to change the battery pack on his car, meaning Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday.

The Monegasque is also battling to finish second in the drivers’ championship, coming into the weekend eight points adrift of McLaren’s Norris.

Ferrari lined up with Leclerc’s brother Arthur standing in for Carlos Sainz, making them the first brothers in F1 history to take part in a session for the same team.

The session featured a host of rookie drivers as world champion Max Verstappen handed his Red Bull car over to Isack Hadjar.

Lewis Hamilton, on his final race weekend for Mercedes, finished third fastest ahead of team-mate George Russell.