Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s Ferrari on streets of Monaco

Charles Leclerc crashed Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari on the streets of Monte Carlo during the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc, a born-and-bred Monagasque, was driving on his home streets during a demonstration run in the Ferrari 312 B3 of three-time world champion Lauda, who now works for Ferrari rival Mercedes.

Leclerc was approaching the final corner of the famous street circuit when he lost control of the rear of the car and slid into the barriers.

Afterwards the 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco.

He tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 cars…”

Leclerc is having better luck in the F1 championship this season, however. He is currently 19 points clear of nearest rival Max Verstappen after five races, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, before returning to his hometown for the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 29 May.