Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s Ferrari on streets of Monaco
The 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco
Charles Leclerc crashed Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari on the streets of Monte Carlo during the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on Sunday.
Leclerc, a born-and-bred Monagasque, was driving on his home streets during a demonstration run in the Ferrari 312 B3 of three-time world champion Lauda, who now works for Ferrari rival Mercedes.
Leclerc was approaching the final corner of the famous street circuit when he lost control of the rear of the car and slid into the barriers.
Afterwards the 24-year-old posted about the incident on social media, joking about his unfortunate F1 record at Monaco.
He tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 cars…”
Leclerc is having better luck in the F1 championship this season, however. He is currently 19 points clear of nearest rival Max Verstappen after five races, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, before returning to his hometown for the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 29 May.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies