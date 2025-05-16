Ferrari fined after Charles Leclerc tyre error in Imola GP practice
Ferrari were adjudged to have broken the regulations regarding tyre pressures on Leclerc’s car
Ferrari have been fined €5,000 (£4,200) for breaking the rules regarding tyre pressures on Charles Leclerc’s car in practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Leclerc, who missed media duties on Thrsday due to illness, was fit to take to the cockpit on Friday as Ferrari brought a raft of upgrades to their inconsistent SF-25 car.
Yet both Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton complained about brake issues, giving more problems for team principal Fred Vasseur and his engineers to fix ahead of qualifying on Saturday.
But just after Friday’s running in Imola, the FIA released a statement saying Ferrari had broken the regulations regarding tyre temperatures.
A statement read: “The team representative admitted that these procedures were not followed, which is a breach of Article 30.5 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting regulations.
“The stewards note that this was during a free practice session.
“In accordance with similar operational tyre infringements in the past, the stewards issue a fine of €5,000.”
Ferrari do have the right to an appeal but are unlikely to do so.
Leclerc was only 12th-fastest in first practice, with Hamilton in fifth, while later in the day Leclerc was sixth-fastest with Hamilton down in P11.
McLaren secured a one-two placing in both practice sessions, with Oscar Piastri maintaining his edge over Lando Norris, giving the papaya the favourites tag once again heading into qualifying on Saturday.
