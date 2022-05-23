Charles Leclerc highlights ‘plenty of positive signs’ despite Ferrari retirement

Charles Leclerc insists there were still plenty of positives to take from the Spanish Grand Prix despite the Ferrari driver recording his first DNF of the 2022 season.

Leclerc had dominated practice, took pole in Barcelona and looked to be on course for victory in Sunday’s race until an engine failure forced him to retire.

Max Verstappen took full advantage and a third consecutive race win for the reigning world champion saw him take a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Despite that, Leclerc said he was encouraged by the pace of his car and its superior tyre management.

“Let’s say that I feel better after this weekend than I felt after the last two weekends,” Leclerc said. “Of course, there’s this issue that we’ve had on the car and I’m very disappointed but on the other hand I think there’s plenty of positive signs other than that.

“Throughout the whole weekend our qualifying pace, the new package works as expected, which is not always a given, and everything was working well.

“And our race pace and tyre management, tyre management after the last few races, we’ve been struggling quite a bit compared to Red Bull. And today it was strong.

“In those situations, I think it’s good to also look at the positives, and there are plenty today.”