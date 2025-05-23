Charles Leclerc tops timesheets in Monaco despite crash with Lance Stroll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc enjoyed an eventful return to his hometown as he collided with Lance Stroll before setting the pace in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monegasque Leclerc sparked jubilation in the principality 12 months ago when he banished years of near misses to clinch his first victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

He has suggested that the chances of a repeat this season are low due to Ferrari’s struggles, but recovered well from a troubled start in Friday’s first running.

Less than three minutes in, Leclerc locked up and had to take to the run-off area at Mirabeau.

Worse was to come a few minutes later as the 27-year-old charged towards the famous hairpin but Stroll pulled into his path and Leclerc lost his front wing as he ran into the back of the Aston Martin.

Team radio revealed that Stroll, who was not on a fast lap, was told Leclerc was approaching but the Canadian said: “I didn’t hear you.”

Stroll sustained damage to his rear suspension and his session was over as Aston Martin changed his gearbox. He was later given a one-place grid penalty by the stewards.

Watching on from the Aston Martin garage was Adrian Newey, who is at the track for the first time since starting work as managing technical partner in March.

The 66-year-old, widely considered as the greatest technical mastermind in the sport, was pictured inspecting the car with his trademark notebook.

Leclerc doubted his Ferrari would excel in the slow-speed corners of Monaco but showed strong pace after receiving a new front wing to finish 0.163 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, over three tenths off the pace, with Alex Albon fourth for Williams ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

The Australian is 13 points clear of team-mate Norris in the standings, with Verstappen 22 points adrift after his victory at Imola last weekend.

George Russell was sixth for Mercedes.

Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished ninth and over seven tenths off the pace after a difficult session, including flying over the kerb on the exit of the swimming pool section.