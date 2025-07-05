Charles Leclerc sets pace in final practice before British Grand Prix qualifying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles Leclerc set the pace as final practice hinted at a tight battle for pole position at the British Grand Prix.

The top four cars were separated by just over a 10th of a second as Leclerc edged out McLaren’s championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.068 seconds.

Max Verstappen was third with Lando Norris, who trails team-mate Piastri by 15 points in the standings after victory in Austria last weekend, in fourth.

Ferrari underlined the pace they showed on Friday, where seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton topped the charts in FP1.

Hamilton was on course to set the fastest time before a red flag curtailed his lap with only a couple of corners to complete, meaning he finished only 11th.

The 40-year-old has a remarkable record at his home race, winning a record nine times at Silverstone including victory in the rain last year.

He has also finished in the top three in all of his last 11 appearances here but is yet to stand on the podium in Ferrari colours.

George Russell was eighth for Mercedes.

British driver Oliver Bearman had a horrible moment at the end of the session, which had been red-flagged after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed, spinning nose-first into the wall on the entry to the pit lane.

The 20-year was later hit with a 10-place grid penalty by the FIA, which found that he had accelerated back to race pace under the red flag before losing control of his car.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race at Silverstone gets under way at 1500 BST.